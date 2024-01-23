Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

