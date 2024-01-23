Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,518 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,894,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 296,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

