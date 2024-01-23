Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Given “Underweight” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SIRI. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Shares of SIRI opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sirius XM by 482.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,641,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129,166 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,768,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 169.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,303,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482,109 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $31,127,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 18.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,282 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

