Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,409 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.8% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Visa were worth $38,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock worth $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average is $246.04. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.76 and a twelve month high of $272.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
