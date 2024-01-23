Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Position Cut by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $158,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 15.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $50.38 on Tuesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $571.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

