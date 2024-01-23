Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,095 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 139,837 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 74,645.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,236,805 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,058,665,000 after purchasing an additional 29,197,690 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,168,998 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $549,269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,991,802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $715,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244,136 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,210,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.65.

View Our Latest Research Report on LUV

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.