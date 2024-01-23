S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6 %

SPGI opened at $444.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $427.11 and its 200-day moving average is $398.98. The company has a market capitalization of $140.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $446.20.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

