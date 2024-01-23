Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.46, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.