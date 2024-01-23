Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $6.60 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.62.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 79,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 84,869 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

