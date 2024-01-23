Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.393 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

