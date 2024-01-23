Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 2.3 %

SYF opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SYF. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

