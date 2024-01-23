Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 million. On average, analysts expect Territorial Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Territorial Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TBNK opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $25.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a market cap of $99.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 11,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TBNK. TheStreet raised Territorial Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

