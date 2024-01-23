Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.