Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $190.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.05.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

