The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Acquired by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 386.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.16% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 13.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHEF shares. UBS Group started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 6,000 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $180,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,549.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $881.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.19 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

