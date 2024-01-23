The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

EL opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.73 and its 200-day moving average is $146.96. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.69%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

