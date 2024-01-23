The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Southern by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank increased its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO stock opened at $68.83 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,476. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

