The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stake Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.13.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $213.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $215.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

