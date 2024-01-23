Timken (NYSE:TKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s previous close.

TKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Timken

Timken Price Performance

TKR opened at $79.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $77.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Timken has a 12-month low of $65.71 and a 12-month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 831.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,844,000 after acquiring an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after purchasing an additional 562,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,826,000 after purchasing an additional 543,922 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.