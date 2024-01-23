Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 605 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

