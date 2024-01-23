Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 98,101.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 142,396,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,189,000 after buying an additional 142,251,609 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moderna by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,608,000 after purchasing an additional 150,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moderna by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,187,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,133,000 after purchasing an additional 670,284 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Moderna by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $198.86.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $769,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,156,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,062,117.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,899 shares of company stock worth $12,262,738. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRNA

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.