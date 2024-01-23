Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lwmg LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 62,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,129,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

