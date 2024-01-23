Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,484 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,345 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.8% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lwmg LLC raised its position in Visa by 8.4% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 10.1% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in Visa by 0.8% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 62,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,353,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Visa by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,129,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $949,931,000 after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $3,509,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.70.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
