Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after purchasing an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,147,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.4 %

TM stock opened at $201.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $201.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

