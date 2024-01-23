Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $476.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $463.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

