United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.48. United Airlines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.000-11.000 EPS.
United Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ UAL opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. United Airlines has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 46.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 209.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
