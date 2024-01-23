United Bankshares (UBSI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Bankshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBSI stock opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 174,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

