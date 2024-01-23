Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $502.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.26. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $336.24 and a twelve month high of $505.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

