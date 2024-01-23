Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $219.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $179.43 and a 52-week high of $221.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

