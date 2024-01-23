Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.8% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark
In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.4 %
KMB opened at $122.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average is $124.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
