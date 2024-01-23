Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.60.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $1,810,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,206,382 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $265,213,000 after acquiring an additional 223,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $188,233,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

