Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60.

VZ opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $166.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised Verizon Communications from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.85.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 657.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

