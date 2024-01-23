Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.22.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.01). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 505.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

