Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.04. The firm has a market cap of $498.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

