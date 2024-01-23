Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Shelter Mutual Insurance Co

Shelter Mutual Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,610 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Shelter Mutual Insurance Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,930 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $186,042,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $258.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.04. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $272.35. The company has a market capitalization of $498.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

