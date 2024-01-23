Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.75.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $317.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $346.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $301.60 and a 200 day moving average of $280.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.27 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

