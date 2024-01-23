Wayfinding Financial LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chevron by 100,509.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 426,861,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,166,665,000 after buying an additional 426,437,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $142.49 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $268.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

