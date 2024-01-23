Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at $51,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $24,123,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

WBS stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Webster Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jack L. Kopnisky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,857.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.