Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 249 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in American Electric Power by 91.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 18.0% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $650,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,816,000 after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.46.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

