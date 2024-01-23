Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after acquiring an additional 108,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,970,000 after acquiring an additional 71,096 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 299,173 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ BND opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
