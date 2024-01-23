Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after purchasing an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,014,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after acquiring an additional 523,613 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 41.8% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after buying an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

NYSE:AON opened at $306.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.95. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

