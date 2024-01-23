Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 187 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,222 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Shell Price Performance
Shell stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.62.
Shell Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.
Shell Profile
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
