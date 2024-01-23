Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 249 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

