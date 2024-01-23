Welch & Forbes LLC Buys New Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after buying an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,056,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,432,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,961,000 after purchasing an additional 486,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total value of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,500,359.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $1,687,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,321,797.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,500,359.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,810 shares of company stock worth $9,644,040. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $209.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.24.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VEEV. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.18.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

