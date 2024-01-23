Welch & Forbes LLC Buys Shares of 2,880 Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Textron by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,231,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,287,657,000 after purchasing an additional 519,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Textron by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,999,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,148,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,220,000 after buying an additional 552,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.38.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.58. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $81.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

