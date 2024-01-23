Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,443,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,250,000 after purchasing an additional 108,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $405,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after purchasing an additional 132,171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.62.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

