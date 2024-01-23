Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.07.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

