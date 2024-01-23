Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $365,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $12,262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.56 and a 12 month high of $175.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.67.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

