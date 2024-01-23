Welch & Forbes LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

