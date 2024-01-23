Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,773,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth $272,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GEHC opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.74. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.21. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

