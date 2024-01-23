Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 250.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 72,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor bought 1,610,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155,792.41. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,610,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155,792.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor acquired 1,610,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $16,155,792.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,610,747 shares in the company, valued at $16,155,792.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ron M. Logan, Jr. acquired 15,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.62. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,541.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,871,594 shares of company stock worth $18,651,388.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $9.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

